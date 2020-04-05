ROSSMOOR (CBS SF) — Marilyn Weiss saw a news report Friday about a food distribution program at which more than triple the usual number of people lined up for rations.

“They were desperate for food,” said Weiss, an interior designer who lives in Rossmoor, a 55-and-over community in Walnut Creek. “I looked at my husband and said, ‘We have to do something.'”

They moved fast to contact people they know in Rossmoor and beyond, and on Saturday collected both an SUV full of food and $2,000 in cash

to give to the Monument Crisis Center in Concord, a nonprofit resource center serving residents of central and east Contra Costa County.

“We got many, many responses from people who were saying ‘yes, yes, yes,'” Weiss said.

Mark Weiss, a retired doctor, put out the word to his Rossmoor contacts, including those with the Rossmoor Men’s Golf Club (he’s a

board member), and Marilyn contacted members of the Tuesday Forum, a networking group to which she belongs. They asked for any food items that don’t need to be refrigerated or frozen.

The very first home the couple went to in Rossmoor, Marilyn Weiss said, gave so much food that four trips were required to get it all from the front porch to the car.

She is still trying to figure out where to put the food they expect to pick up Sunday from people they know in communities surrounding

Walnut Creek in central Contra Costa County. She said they hope to have the food over to the Monument Crisis Center by 9 a.m. Monday, for an “emergency” Monday morning food distribution. Another distribution is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Marilyn Weiss said it’s likely there will be enough food either in hand already, or collected later, for at least one other shipment to Monument Crisis Center later in the week.

Marilyn and Mark Weiss will accept more food donations, but Marilyn says people can also start their own drive.

“There are hundreds of fine charitable resources that need help,” she said Saturday night. “If you want to help, contact that resource.”

To contact Marilyn Weiss, email mw4544@gmail.com