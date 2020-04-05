NOVATO (CBS SF) — A stolen vehicle suspect led police on a high-speed chase from Sonoma to Novato Saturday evening, running by foot from his damaged car into the bushes of an industry area before he was captured at gunpoint.
The dramatic pursuit and arrest was recorded on video from an assisting helicopter.
The incident began Saturday evening on the streets of Sonoma. While searching for the stolen vehicle, a Sonoma County deputy located the it and attempted a traffic stop.
But the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit headed out of the city and onto Highway 101 south. As the pursuit entered Novato, it was terminated by deputies due to the suspect’s increasingly reckless driving behavior; this included the suspect driving southbound on the shoulder of 101.
The sheriff’s department helicopter had been on routine air patrol in the Santa Rosa area and arrived to track the suspect. The suspect exited the freeway a short time later and his vehicle was subsequently disabled by spike strips deployed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
After his tires were flattened, the suspect ran from his vehicle, but was apprehended by arriving Marin County Sheriff deputies and California Highway Patrol officers.
No suspect details had been released as of Sunday morning.
