



BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police officers arrested two suspects responsible for burglarizing a store near the UC Berkeley campus, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred at about 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Berkeley PD responded to the Campus Store at 1804 Euclid Avenue after receiving reports of a possible in-progress burglary.

A witness told police they heard glass breaking along with the sound of voices coming from the store. Officers spotted a suspect in front of the business and when they attempted to detain him, he ran away. He was captured after a foot chase on the 2400 block of Le Conte Avenue, police said.

Police continued searching the area for additional suspects. One officer spotted a second person exiting the building through a rear roll-up door holding a bag. When police tried to detain him, he also fled, running onto the UC Berkeley campus.

He hid under a vehicle by the campus’s Haviland Hall and was captured. Upon a search of the second suspect, police found a bag of cocaine in his pockets and a nearby bag with stolen cash, cigarettes and drinks inside.

The first suspect was identified as Jeremy Joseph and the second as Akhil Perimbete, both 21-year-old males from Berkeley. They were arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotics.