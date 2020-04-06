



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California is sending 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile to help New York and other states that are in immediate need for them because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the governor’s office.

California is joining Washington and Oregon in loaning the ventilators to New York which is battling the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. Oregon announced Saturday it was sending 140 ventilators to New York, while Washington said Sunday it was returning 400 of the 500 ventilators it received from the federal government because of New York’s need.

“California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov Gavin Newsom in a prepared statement. “We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State – and we’re aggressively preparing for a surge – but we can’t turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now. We’re meeting this moment with compassion. I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today.”

As of Monday morning, New York has more than 130,000 coronavirus cases, with nearly 4,800 deaths. California has more than 15,000 coronavirus cases and has reported 350 deaths as of Monday morning.

