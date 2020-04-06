SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rite Aid pharmacy officials announced Monday the company plans to hire 5,000 associates for full and part-time roles across the country to support store and distribution center teams.
Officials said the positions will include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates.
Click to view available positions and to apply.
The company also announced a “Hero Program” to recognize the efforts of its staffers at the this trying time. As part of that program, hourly associates (who work in Rite Aid stores, RediClinic locations or distribution centers) will be receiving a pay increase of $2 per hour, which began March 15th and will last through at least May 2.
Additionally, current retail store management, including pharmacists, distribution center management and RediClinic professional associates, will received a Hero Bonus of $1,000.
“Rite Aid is on the front lines in helping Americans cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid in a press release. “We are working around the clock to ensure we are doing our part to provide Rite Aid’s associates, customers, and communities with what they need during these unprecedented times.”
