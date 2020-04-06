



Congregations Adapt To Holy Week, Passover During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The week before Easter is considered one of the holiest times by a number of faiths, but this year it is occurring under the unprecedented threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Back on March 8, Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill was just starting to see smaller gatherings at its Sunday Masses. At the time, they had dispensed with shaking hands and the holy water font had been removed, but people still stood shoulder to shoulder in the pews. Read More

Bay Area Zoos Take Precautions After Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

OAKLAND — Bay Area zoos are taking precautions after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The Oakland Zoo said they are now expanding their protocols for personal protective equipment (PPE). None of the animals at the Oakland Zoo are showing any signs of illness, including its tigers, zoo officials said. The tiger at the Bronx Zoo is the first case of an animal contracting COVID-19 in the United States. Officials believe Nadia, the 4-year-old Malayan tiger, was infected by an asymptomatic zookeeper that was caring for her. Read More

South San Francisco Man Aboard Coral Princess Dies Of Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — A 71-year-old South San Francisco man died late Saturday night at a Hialeah, Florida, hospital after falling ill with the coronavirus while on a cruise aboard the Coral Princess, authorities said. Florida authorities said Wilson Maa died after waiting for hours to be evacuated from the ship after it had been finally allowed to dock Saturday in the Port Of Miami. The coronavirus-stricken ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members had been in limbo for days off the Florida coast. Read More

Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco Records 14th COVID-19 Case

SAN FRANCISCO — The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases as of Sunday at Laguna Honda Hospital stands at 14, San Francisco officials announced. The total includes 11 staff members and three residents. Of the staff members, eight have had patient care duties. All 14 cases are described as in good condition. The count a week ago was two patients and seven staff members. Read More

Report: Santa Rosa Navy Captain Ousted for Leaked Memo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — The Navy captain removed from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week after warning that action was needed to save the lives of his crew from a coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus, according to The New York Times on Sunday. Capt. Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, began exhibiting symptoms before he was removed from the warship on Thursday, the Times reported, citing two Naval Academy classmates of Crozier’s who are close to him and his family. Read More

Coronavirus At The Beach? In The Surf? In The Breeze? It’s Complicated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — COVID-19 wasn’t the only scary thing spreading virally over the weekend. A Los Angeles Times article published Thursday included this startling quote from Santa Rosa native Kim Prather, an atmospheric chemist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla: “I wouldn’t go in the water if you paid me $1 million right now.” Read More

Apple Sources Over 20M Masks, Ships Face Shields To South Bay Healthcare Workers

CUPERTINO — Apple has sourced over 20 million masks through its supply chain and its teams are working to ship face shields to healthcare workers in the South Bay and beyond fighting COVID-19, CEO Tim Cook said Sunday. In a Twitter video, Cook outlined Apple’s efforts to assist the heroic healthcare professionals on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Lodi Church Holds Palm Sunday Prayer In Parking Lot Despite Orders To Close Amid COVID-19 Crisis

LODI — A Lodi church ordered to close and refrain from all physical gatherings during the coronavirus crisis went ahead with Palm Sunday prayer in the church parking lot saying that the order to close goes against the U.S. Constitution. “The church intends on continuing to safely gather for worship during Christianity’s most holy week, exercising unalienable and fundamental rights protected by the First Amendment’s right to peaceably assemble, freedom of speech, and the free exercise of religion, while simultaneously observing CDC recommended COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The U.S. Constitution is not suspended by a virus,” said Dean Broyles, president and chief counsel of the National Center for Law & Policy. Read More

San Francisco Muni To Cut Service By Nearly Half To Prioritize Essential Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s Muni will reduce service by nearly half this week, eliminating many of its lines that are seeing low ridership and focusing on lines used by essential workers during the pandemic, SFMTA officials said. Beginning Monday, SFMTA said to expect delays and longer wait times as about 40% of Muni operators won’t be driving due to the stay-at-home order. By Tuesday and Wednesday, more service reductions will begin gradually. It wasn’t clear exactly which lines will be impacted. Read More

Patients Begin Treatment At Santa Clara Convention Center Field Hospital

SANTA CLARA — Treatment began Sunday for coronvirus patients at a field hospital built inside the Santa Clara Convention Center as county health officials prepared for an expected surge of virus victims this week. As of Sunday evening, Santa Clara was the hardest hit by the illness of all the 10 Bay Area counties. There have been 1,207 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began in January with 59 new positives announced on Sunday. Read More

Grand Princess Cruises Under Golden Gate Bridge For Undisclosed Destination

SAN FRANCISCO — After more than a month of being the focal point of the coronavirus crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area, the Grand Princess cruised under the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday afternoon bound for an undisclosed destination. The ship has been moored in the San Francisco Bay off the city’s waterfront while serving a 14-day quarantine. The drama surrounding the ship began with a Feb. 11 roundup trip voyage from San Francisco to the Mexican Rivera. Once the passengers departed the boat on Feb. 21, nearly all of them came down with the coronavirus. Read More

‘Not Your Racetrack’; CHP Says Open Freeways Not An Excuse To Speed

MARTINEZ — The COVID-19 coronavirus public health emergency may be keeping most motorists off the Bay Area freeways, but the California Highway Patrol says those wide-open lanes are not a license to speed. “We’ve had a series of accidents up here today, and people need to slow down,” said CHP Officer Miguel Camarena, who works in Solano County. On Saturday night, the CHP was dealing with six significant accidents in Solano County – none resulting in major injuries, he said. Read More

Health Expert Says California’s Aggressive Orders May Spare Healthcare System When Coronavirus Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO — Taryn Vian, public health professor at USF, says California’s early and aggressive shelter-in-place orders may help spare the state’s healthcare system from running out of hospital beds during the projected peak of the coronavirus. “They are predicting that we would not have shortages of regular or ICU beds, even at the peak,” Vian told KPIX during a Skype interview. But Vian still cautions that though the healthcare system currently seems like it will be able to handle the peak–expected later in April–it will still be under enormous strain. Read More