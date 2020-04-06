SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Franciscans Ashley Yuki and Tim Alexander had planned an elaborate Palm Springs wedding ceremony to share with family and friends over the weekend. Then came the coronavirus.

So in the spirit of our current times, the couple decided instead of postponing their nuptials, they would have family and friends join the ceremony remotely via Zoom from their living room.

A Zoom video conferencing application was displayed behind the couple on a giant screen, showing the faces of all those who were in remote attendance. Several friends and family members spoke about the couple’s loving relationship and offered virtual toasts to their happiness.

The couple even rewrote their vows with the current coronavirus shelter in place restrictions in mind.

“There is something special to me about sharing this moment,” Yuki said in her vows. “With all the glitz and glamour we had planned … Yet matters most is our closest friends and family who will be with us through thick and thin…video conferencing our wedding and our unwavering love for each other.”

Alexander ended his vows with — “There is no one I would rather be sheltered in place with than you.”

Even some of the wedding preparations and the traditional celebrations were done virtually. Yuki’s hairstyle was fashioned by NIOXIN over Zoom and the couple ended the online ceremony by sharing their first dance on their balcony via the online video application.