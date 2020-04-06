SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A body was reported floating in a creek in Santa Clara over the weekend but crews have not been able to retrieve it, according to police.
Santa Clara police said officers responded Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. to the report of a body floating in San Tomas Aquino Creek in the area of San Tomas Expressway and Monroe Street.
Officers and other rescue personnel conducted an extensive search of the area late into the night, but were unable to recover the body due to water conditions, police said.
Other search and rescue resources from the region were brought in to help with the search effort, which continued on Monday.
The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact Santa Clara Police Detective Sgt. Eric Lagergren at (408) 615-4823.
