LIVERMORE (KPIX) – She just got her nursing license and already Tia Buxton is heading to New York.

With her daughter and husband’s help, Buxton is packing, getting ready. She’s a new nurse, and received her license just twelve days ago.

“I want to help!” says Buxton. “I know there’s a lot of people suffering in New York and the Nurses and Doctors are all very tired and they need relief and they are just so happy to see people coming and helping out.”

Buxton responded to an ad from Krucial Staffing, a nursing recruitment agency that assembles and deploys skilled medical personnel across the nation. She says they are sending 550 folks to New York.

“I think they are probably going to send us into ICU’s or ER’s. Definitely taking care of Covid positive patients,” she said.

Buxton’s husband, Vamsee Buxton is worried, but supportive.

“I’m going to miss her badly,” he said. “But, uh, this is like a war deployment, almost, you know, so, I think it feels like war cause we’re fighting this war against the virus.”

Buxton’s call came so fast she didn’t even have enough scrubs, until folks started dropping them off at her door step.

She leaves Monday at midnight from San Francisco International.