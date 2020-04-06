MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A Martinez man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after his vehicle veered off state Highway 4, flipped over and slammed into a fire hydrant, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP Officer Brandon Correia said Michael Moore, 26, was arrested on suspicion of DUI with injuries after he was admitted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Moore, alone in his white Toyota Corolla, was headed west on Highway 4 about 4:50 p.m. Sunday just east of the Pine Street offramp when
his car veered off the freeway, went through a fence, across Arnold Drive and flipped, landing on the hydrant.
The impact of the crash left his car a pile of twisted metal in the middle of the street and a geyser of water spraying out of the sheared off hydrant.
Correia said investigators have determined that no other vehicles were involved.
