



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has apologized for his harsh rebuke of Capt. Brett Crozier, former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, who had pleaded for help as a coronavirus outbreak began aboard the aircraft carrier. The apology may be coming too late for a growing number of lawmakers who are demanding his resignation.

In blistering, profanity-filled remarks to sailors Monday, Modly – who flew 8,000 miles to where the ship was docked in Guam to deliver the address – said Crozier was “too stupid or too naive” to command the ship for allowing his warning about the coronavirus to be disseminated by the media.

Modly accused the Santa Rosa native of committing a “betrayal” and creating a “big controversy” in Washington and of personally leaking his warning to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Crozier has since reportedly tested positive for the virus and as of Monday, 173 of the ship’s crew have now tested positive for the virus.

Following a backlash about his remarks, Modly initially defended them in a statement Monday, saying “I stand by every word I said.”

Hours later, Modly apologized to the Navy for his comments. According to published reports, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Modly to apologize.

“Let me be clear, I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid. I think, and always believed him to be the opposite,” Modly said in his statement. “We pick our carrier commanding officers with great care. Captain Crozier is smart and passionate. I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship. I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused.”

On Tuesday Bay Area lawmakers called for Modly’s immediate resignation. In a letter to Secretary Esper, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) said Modly’s actions showed “an alarming lack of judgment and leadership by the head of the Department of Navy.”

“The Secretary of the Navy and the entire Department of Defense should be focused on the health of our men and women in uniform, not closing ranks and slandering a good man who has served his nation honorably,” the letter said. “We are deeply concerned that the recent actions of Acting Secretary of Navy Modly risks losing the confidence of men and women in uniform. Thomas Modly is unfit to lead the Department of Navy.”

“I am requesting that the President immediately demand Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly’s resignation,” said Rep. Jackie Speier in a statement. “The memorandum from Capt. Brett Crozier rightly raised concerns that the Navy was insufficiently prepared to address the crisis on board his ship, and insufficiently concerned with the risks to the Sailors on board … This weekend, Acting Secretary Modly’s so-called efforts to get the Roosevelt back on track instead made things worse. Amid continued delays in efforts to test and evacuate Sailors off the ship, his remarks to the crew were tone deaf, insulting their commander and their intelligence.”

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) also called for Modly’s removal.

“I disagree strongly with the manner in which acting Secretary of the Navy Modly has handled the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. His decision to relieve Captain Crozier was at best an overreaction to the extraordinary steps the Captain took to protect his crew.” said Smith in a statement. “Acting Secretary Modly’s decision to address the sailors on the Roosevelt and personally attack Captain Crozier shows a tone-deaf approach more focused on personal ego than one of the calm, steady leadership we so desperately need in this crisis.”

President Trump, who initially defended Modly handling of the matter, on Monday told reporters at the White House he may “look into” the controversial removal of Crozier from his command and Modly’s subsequent speech to crewmembers aboard the ship.

Modly was appointed acting Navy Secretary after the previous Secretary, Richard Spencer, was told to resign amid a dispute between Spencer and President Trump last November over the fate of SEAL commando Edward Gallagher accused of war crimes.