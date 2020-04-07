SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Health officials reported two new coronavirus deaths Tuesday in Marin County including a woman in her 80s at a Kentfield care facility where two others have been stricken by the illness.

Officials did not release any other details about the second victim in regards to age, gender, how they may have contracted the illness or where they may have been treated.

The woman was a resident of the WindChime of Marin senior living center and died in her room on Saturday. The facility treats patients with dementia and other memory-loss illnesses. Health officials said did not give on an update on the condition of the other two residents.

Currently, 16 people being treated at Marin County hospitals for coronavirus infections.

As for testing, 1,556 county residents have been tested for the virus with 143 of those coming back with positive results. In a statement released via YouTube video Friday evening, Dr. Lisa Santora, the acting county health officer, credited the nearly 10 percent positive rate to the county’s older population.

“Nearly 10 percent of the patients have tested positive,” she said on the video. “In Marin County we are seeing higher rates of deaths and hospitalizations because we are an older community.”

She said that nationwide, 80 percent of the deaths have been among those aged 60-and-older. There have been 6 deaths among Marin residents as a result of infections of the virus.

“Aging with dignity is hard during a pandemic,” Santora said.