REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Health officials reported Tuesday eight new coronavirus fatalities among San Mateo County residents, raising the county’s death toll to 21 since the virus outbreak began in February.

San Mateo County Chief Of Health Louise Rogers quickly cautioned local residents that the large number of new deaths did not reflect a single deadly day, but rather was the result of delays in the report system, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

No other information was released about the latest victims in regards to gender or how they may have contracted the illness. The county dashboard did reveal that 2 of the eight fatalities were between the ages of 51-60.

The 21 fatalities was the second highest county death toll in the Bay Area, trailing neighboring Santa Clara County that has had 42. Of those who have died in San Mateo, 10 have been female and 11 male. Seventeen have been 71 years of age or older.

Overall, more than 100 residents have lost their lives in the 10-county San Francisco Bay region to the coronavirus as of early Tuesday morning.

San Mateo officials also reported 5 new positive tests results, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases during the outbreak to 589.

Hospitals in the county were currently treating 159 coronvirus patients. Of the 106 available ICU beds in those facilities, 56 were in used and 63 of the county’s 111 ventilators were being used to treat patients.