SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A Bay Area rabbi is helping his Jewish community celebrate Passover while social distancing from home.
Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld of the Chabad House-Almaden Valley and his wife, Mussi, are creating “Seder to-go” boxes. Like many other goods, local grocery stores have been running out of kosher foods typically eaten during Passover.
The Weinfelds are now making sure many families have what they need to have a proper Seder at home.
“Normally at this time we have thousands of people around the Bay Area that come, tens of thousands of people, celebrate Passover,” Weinfeld said. “Today it’s going to be hard, and we’re forced to be at home but that’s not going to stop us and we’re all going to be leaders in our own homes.”
The Chabad of San Francisco is also offering Seder to-go boxes. They still had dozens left for purchase as of Monday night.
