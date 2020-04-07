



CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Several staff members and patients at the East Bay Post-Acute nursing home in Castro Valley have tested positive for coronavirus, an official confirmed Tuesday.

12 healthcare professionals and nine patients at the center tested positive. All of the infected staff members are isolated at home and are showing mild symptoms, said Shane McCormack, Administrator of East Bay Post-Acute.

One of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently hospitalized and in stable condition, McCormack said. The eight remaining patients were isolated from other residents and staff upon showing symptoms.

East Bay Post-Acute is working with Alameda County health officials to monitor the patients’ progress.

“This incident underscores the service and sacrifices made by our dedicated team every day. We’re grateful for their continued efforts. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone in our facility,” McCormack said.

Alameda Coutny health officials on Tuesday also confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward. Officials did not detail how many people were infected.

No other details were immediately available.