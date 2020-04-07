



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday reported twelve confirmed cases of coronavirus among staffers, including nine deputies – two who have since recovered and are back at work.

The sheriff’s office said one of the deputies was assigned to a patrol division and the other eight were assigned to the Custody Bureau. The two deputies who have recovered are from the Custody Bureau.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Of the remaining three sheriff’s department employees, two others are Custody Support Assistants at the Main Jail and the other is a Sheriff’s Records Technician, the sheriff’s office said.

All of those whoe tested positive for COVID-19 were self-quarantining at home and remaining in good spirits, the sheriff’s office said.

Last month, the sheriff’s office said a Santa Clara County Main Jail inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus and a San Jose police officer may have also been exposed at the time.

The inmate had been arrested on March 20, reported feeling sick during his booking into the jail and let prison staff know a family member of his had returned from Europe a few days earlier. He was quarantine and tested positive for COVID-19 three days later.

Arrestees are now being screened for COVID-19 symptoms including dry cough, fever or shortness of breath outside of the jail.

The sheriff’s office said it was working closely with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to mitigate further exposure.