



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the city’s Department of Public Health launched a new online coronavirus data tracker Tuesday, offering detailed case, death, demographic, hospitalization and transmission data.

The tracking website for the city’s COVID-19 data is expected to be updated daily, according to Breed. Previously, the city had been reporting just cases and deaths each day. City public health officials plan to add more data points as they become available.

“As we respond to the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to listen to public health experts and make decisions based on facts and data,” Breed said. “It’s also important that the public know what is going on with cases in our community, and that we are as transparent as possible about the number of cases, testingnumbers, hospitalizations and what that means for the resources we have and what we’ll need more of.”

As of Tuesday morning, public health officials have confirmed 622 coronavirus cases and nine deaths in San Francisco.