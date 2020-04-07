LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — At least one person was transported to a hospital late Monday night after crashing into a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District engine at a Highway 24 off-ramp accident scene in Lafayette, authorities said.
Fire Captain George Laing said no firefighters were injured when the engine — part of a team working an earlier traffic collision — was hit at about 11:33 p.m. Monday by a Honda Accord just east of Acalanes Road.
At least one person from the sedan was unconscious after the collision and transported to a hospital, according to Laing. A firefighter did ride along with the injured motorist to the hospital, but wasn’t hurt in the collision.
A Contra Costa County Fire Protection District hazmat crew was also called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill.
The original call was reported at 9:07 p.m., Laing said, when a four-door sedan crashed into a big rig. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.
As of 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, all lanes of the westbound freeway were blocked as the CHP investigated the collision and fire crews clean-up the scene.
