SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three suspects remained at large Tuesday after they allegedly broke into a 79-year-old woman’s San Francisco Bayview District home, pinned her down and robbed and ransacked the residence, authorities said.
The incident took place in a home in the 1500 block of Van Dyke Ave. early Monday afternoon. San Francisco police said they responded to a call around 1:33 p.m.
Investigators said the suspects allegedly kicked in the front door of the home, pinned down the woman and then stole various items from inside before fleeing the scene.
The woman did not report being injured in the robbery, and the three suspects, described as men in their 20s, remain at large. Police did not immediately release detailed descriptions of them.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip via text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
