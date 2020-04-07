SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – There is a celestial double-feature playing in the night sky: a Supermoon and a Pink Moon.
It is a Pink Moon because it’s the first full moon of Spring, named for the bright blossoms of moss pink, that carpet the sandy soils of North America, this time of year.
It is a Supermoon because this Pink Moon is spinning at its closest orbit to Earth, so it will look bigger and brighter.
There can be three or four super moons in a row, in any given year, and 2020 is no exception. This pink moon is the best one, though.
“This full Moon will be slightly closer to the Earth (about 0.1%) than the March full Moon was, so this will be the “most super” of the full supermoons this year,” according to NASA.
The Super Pink Moon is playing for three nights, beginning April 7, at about 7:35 p.m. (PST), and runs through Thursday morning.
Don’t miss it. It’s getting rave reviews.
