SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man was found fatally stabbed inside a vehicle in San Jose on Monday evening, according to police.
Officers responded at 7:34 p.m. to a request for a welfare check of someone inside a car in the 300 block of La Strada Drive and found the victim with at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victim’s name is not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.
No arrest has been made and no suspect information was immediately released in the homicide, which is the ninth in San Jose in 2020, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca at (408) 277-5283.
