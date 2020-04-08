SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area county health officials announced 14 new fatalities among those stricken with the coronavirus on Monday, the deadliest day in terms of reported deaths since the outbreak began in Santa Clara County in early February.

The disease now has claimed 111 lives and there have been 4,033 confirmed cases in the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area. Across the country, a record 1,858 deaths were reported in just one day Tuesday. Since the US outbreak started, more than 399,000 people have been infected, and more than 12,900 have died.

San Mateo County was the hardest hit with officials reporting eight new deaths, but health chief Louise Rogers quickly cautioned local residents that the large number did not reflect a single deadly day, but rather was the result of delays in the report system.

No other information was released about the latest victims in regards to gender or how they may have contracted the illness. The county dashboard did reveal that 2 of the eight fatalities were between the ages of 51-60.

The 21 San Mateo fatalities was the second highest county death toll in the Bay Area, trailing neighboring Santa Clara County that has had 42. Of those who have died in San Mateo, 10 have been female and 11 male. Seventeen have been 71 years of age or older.

In Marin County, health officials reported three new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, including a woman in her 80s at a Kentfield care facility where two others have been stricken by the illness.

Officials did not release any other details about the two other victims in regards to age, gender, how they may have contracted the illness or where they may have been treated.

The woman died in her room at WindChime of Marin senior living center on Saturday. The facility treats patients with dementia and other memory-loss illnesses. Health officials said did not give on an update on the condition of the other two residents.

The number of people being treated at Marin County hospitals for coronavirus infections jumped to 27.

As for testing, 1,780 county residents have been tested for the virus with 148 of those coming back with positive results. In a statement released via YouTube video Friday evening, Dr. Lisa Santora, the acting county health officer, credited the nearly 10 percent positive rate to the county’s older population.

“Nearly 10 percent of the patients have tested positive,” she said on the video. “In Marin County we are seeing higher rates of deaths and hospitalizations because we are an older community.”

Meanwhile, Alameda County health officials reported three new fatalities, raising their death toll from the illness to 15. There was no other information released about the latest victims including age, gender, how they may have contracted the illness and where they were being treated.

Health officials did confirm an alarming outbreak at East Bay Post-Acute nursing home in Castro Valley where several 12 healthcare professionals and nine residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

All of the infected staff members were isolated at home and showing mild symptoms, said Shane McCormack, Administrator of East Bay Post-Acute.

One of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 was currently hospitalized and in stable condition, McCormack said. The eight remaining patients were isolated from other residents and staff upon showing symptoms.

East Bay Post-Acute is working with Alameda County health officials to monitor the patients’ progress.

“This incident underscores the service and sacrifices made by our dedicated team every day. We’re grateful for their continued efforts. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone in our facility,” McCormack said.