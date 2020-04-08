



Good News — Neighbor Helping Neighbor

Bay Area Rabbi Makes ‘Seder To Go’ Kits To Celebrate Passover Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN JOSE — A Bay Area rabbi is helping his Jewish community celebrate Passover while social distancing from home. Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld of the Chabad House-Almaden Valley and his wife, Mussi, are creating "Seder to-go" boxes. Like many other goods, local grocery stores have been running out of kosher foods typically eaten during Passover. The Weinfelds are now making sure many families have what they need to have a proper Seder at home.

Pleasant Hill Group Helping Feed Hungry Sees Demand Skyrocket In Coronavirus Pandemic

PLEASANT HILL — A Pleasant Hill-based non-profit organization has seen demand for its food delivery services skyrocket as the novel coronavirus pandemic keeps Bay Area residents indoors and puts pressure on low-income families and seniors. White Pony Express, which delivers surplus fresh food from local grocers and wholesalers to local community groups that serve hungry people, said Monday that demand for its services has more than doubled as people are stuck inside and may be unable to afford necessities like food if they can't work.

10-Year-Old San Francisco Boy Sheltering At Home Gets Birthday Visit From SF Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO — A ten-year-old boy who was missing out on birthday festivities due to the COVID-19 crisis got his spirits boosted Tuesday when the San Francisco Fire Department paid a special visit to his home in SF's West Portal neighborhood. San Francisco native Tim Healy and his wife Robin Lim-Healy had already been forced to cancel a planned trip to Southern California for their son Kieran's 10th birthday to visit Legoland in Carlsbad. They were hoping to do something unique to make Kieran's birthday memorable. Social distancing and the current stay-at-home order meant that there was no way to safely host a birthday party with his friends.

‘Dames That Care’ Women’s Motorcycle Club Delivers Coronavirus PPE To Bay Area 1st Responders

HAYWARD — A Bay Area women's motorcycle club is making special deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE), including new prototype face shields, to first responders. The "Dames Don't Care" women's motorcycle club has changed their name to "Dames That Care" in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Club members across the Bay Area volunteered to pick up and deliver PPE to first responders on the frontlines of the battle against the virus.

East Bay Group Helping Feed Hungry Sees Demand Skyrocket In Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus Surge

San Francisco Bay Area Struggles Through Deadliest Day Of Reported Coronavirus Fatalities

SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area county health officials announced 14 new fatalities among those stricken with the coronavirus on Monday, the deadliest day in terms of reported deaths since the outbreak began in Santa Clara County in early February. The disease now has claimed 111 lives and there have been 4,033 confirmed cases in the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area.

San Mateo Officials Report 8 New Coronavirus Fatalities; Bay Area Death Toll Tops 100

REDWOOD CITY — Health officials reported Tuesday eight new coronavirus fatalities among San Mateo County residents, raising the county's death toll to 21 since the virus outbreak began in February. San Mateo County Chief Of Health Louise Rogers quickly cautioned local residents that the large number of new deaths did not reflect a single deadly day, but rather was the result of delays in the report system.

Virtual Doctor Outreach Program Launched Targeting San Jose Homeless

SAN JOSE — A new mobile medical assessment program launched in San Jose on Friday, targeting the city's homeless population in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The program is run by WeHope, a non-profit homeless services organization, and features an RV, three staffers and a rotating cadre of doctors from Stanford Medical Center who will provide free medical assessments via video links from their offices.

COVID-19 Decontamination Site For First Responders Opens In San Jose

SAN JOSE — First responders and essential medical service workers in Santa Clara County are getting a new safeguard against the coronavirus. They now have a place to quickly decontaminate, if they think they may have been exposed to the deadly virus on the job. "We respond, we respond quickly and we never really know what we're walking into so the risks really are great, especially with the spread of the virus," said Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith.

State’s Success At ‘Flattening The Curve’ Likely Delays, Reduces Case Surge

SACRAMENTO — Through February and much of March, California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that the state could be headed for a COVID-19 disaster with overwhelmed hospitals and a lack of vital health care equipment. Now, people in other parts of the country are getting ventilators on loan from California that the state does not yet need. Thanks to Californians abiding by the stay-at-home order and the widespread practice of social distancing, the curve has, in fact, been flattened.

9 Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputies, 3 Staffers Contract COVID-19

SAN JOSE — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday reported twelve confirmed cases of coronavirus among staffers, including nine deputies – two who have since recovered and are back at work. The sheriff's office said one of the deputies was assigned to a patrol division and the other eight were assigned to the Custody Bureau. The two deputies who have recovered are from the Custody Bureau.

3 Santa Rita Jail Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

DUBLIN — There are now three confirmed cases of inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Alameda County Assistant Sheriff Thomas Madigan told the Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday. Madigan said all three inmates are stable and are recovering but didn't provide additional details.

Senior Care Facility Outbreaks

12 Staff Members, 9 Patients At Castro Valley Nursing Home Test Positive

CASTRO VALLEY — Several staff members and patients at the East Bay Post-Acute nursing home in Castro Valley have tested positive for coronavirus, an official confirmed Tuesday. 12 healthcare professionals and nine patients at the center tested positive. All of the infected staff members are isolated at home and are showing mild symptoms, said Shane McCormack, Administrator of East Bay Post-Acute.

Marin Health Officials Report Two New Coronavirus Deaths

SAN RAFAEL — Health officials reported two new coronavirus deaths Tuesday in Marin County including a woman in her 80s at a Kentfield care facility where two others have been stricken by the illness. Officials did not release any other details about the second victim in regards to age, gender, how they may have contracted the illness or where they may have been treated. The woman was a resident of the WindChime of Marin senior living center and died in her room on Saturday. The facility treats patients with dementia and other memory-loss illnesses. Health officials said did not give on an update on the condition of the other two residents.

Contra Costa Health Confirms New Outbreak At Pleasant Hill Senior Home

PLEASANT HILL — Health officials in Contra Costa County on Tuesday afternoon announced a new COVID-19 outbreak at a Pleasant Hill senior living facility that has infected a total of 13 people and hospitalized three residents. Contra Costa County Health tweeted about the outbreak at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday. The facility affected is the Carlton Senior Living at 175 Cleaveland Road in downtown Pleasant Hill.

Shelter In Place

Six San Francisco Bay Area Counties Shutter School Campuses For Rest Of Academic Year

SAN FRANCISCO — Students in six San Francisco Bay Area counties will finish the academic year taking instructions remotely from home after officials shuttered access to school campuses into the summer months. In a joint statement released Tuesday, public education leaders in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco county announced they were extending campus closures through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Oakland Educators Say Lack Of Access To Technology A Challenge To Virtual Learning

OAKLAND — With widespread school closures confirmed through the rest of the year, teachers and administrators across the Oakland Unified School District are facing new challenges that come with virtual teaching and learning. All school districts across six Bay Area counties announced Tuesday that students will not be going back to their classrooms for the rest of the academic year. All public schools in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco Counties are moving to virtual learning.

Santa Cruz County Closes All Beaches, Parks; Surfing Banned

SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz County's Health Officer issued a new order shutting down all parks and beaches, and in turn banning surfing, beginning midnight Tuesday due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The order will last until April 15. The order was issued as a necessary measure to deter crowding in recreational spaces throughout the county, officials said. Surfing is prohibited until April 16.

SF Supes Push To Move Thousands Of Homeless People Into Hotels Fast

SAN FRANCISCO — Exactly one day after Mayor London Breed announced plans to prioritize hotel rooms for the homeless, five supervisors stepped in saying the city has not gone far enough. Supervisors Matt Haney, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin introduced an emergency ordinance that would secure 8,250 hotel rooms and 7,000 would go to the homeless. Jillian Hitch gave KPIX an exclusive look at the close quarters inside Division Circle Navigation Center right now. The beds are still within inches of each other. There's no soap in the bathrooms and no towels for people to shower.

Coronavirus And Mental Health

Gov. Newsom, State Surgeon General Highlight Stress-Relieving, Emotional Health Resources

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday spoke about the stress and emotional struggles Californians may be having during the shelter-in-place order, and pointed out resources for people who are suffering emotionally and physically. During his daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Gov. Newsom was joined by the California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris to unveil a set of behavioral and mental health guidelines for people to consider during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Job Search

Federal Dept Of Labor Hiring Bay Area Wage and Hour Investigators

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday that its Wage and Hour Division will be hiring 45 additional investigators, including five in the San Francisco Bay Area. Officials said new recruits will be joining a busy and productive team, including 45 new investigators and 15 Wage and Hour Technicians hired earlier this year.

Rite Aid Announces Plans To Hire 5,000 Associates Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO — Rite Aid pharmacy officials announced Monday the company plans to hire 5,000 associates for full and part-time roles across the country to support store and distribution center teams. Officials said the positions will include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates.

Coronavirus Economic Impact

Essential Workers Risking Their Lives Explore Legal Rights

SAN FRANCISCO — As the number of coronavirus-related employee deaths grow, so does the anxiety among essential workers. The Law Offices of Tanya Gomerman says in the last two weeks, it has received several calls from employees who don't have enough protective gear and are exploring legal action. Most of them have said they were fired or retaliated against for saying they felt unsafe at work, or refused to do tasks they felt were unsafe.

Tesla Planning Pay Cuts And Furloughs In Wake Of COVID-19 Shutdown

FREMONT — An email has revealed plans by Fremont-based Tesla to impose paycuts and furloughs starting next week as the automaker struggles with the current coronavirus shelter in place shutdown in California, according to a published report. CNBC was reporting it has obtained an internal email that lays out the company's plans on how to weather the economic forced slowdown in production and sales triggered by the virus outbreak that has swept through the San Francisco Bay area, the state and the nation.

Already Struggling Small Businesses In South Bay Being Targeted By Robbers

SAN JOSE — Several restaurants and small businesses in the South Bay say they have recently been targeted by thieves trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. "They walked out with kind of the heart of the restaurant a,s far as the financial aspect of it. It's your monetary income," said Dan Holder, owner of Jack Holder's Restaurant and Bar in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood.

Bay Area Officials Seek Emergency Paid Sick Leave For Essential Workers In Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Elected officials and workers from three different Bay Area cities announced Tuesday they're pushing for emergency paid sick leave ordinances to protect essential workers during the stay-at-home order due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar, San Jose City Councilwoman Maya Esparza, and Oakland City Councilwoman Sheng Thao, workers like grocery clerks, janitors, and delivery people urgently need the protections in order to ensure their family's health and their own.

Other Top Bay Area Coronavirus Headline

Protests Greet Grand Princess Return To San Francisco Waterfront Pier

SAN FRANCISCO — The Grand Princess re-entered the San Francisco Bay Tuesday on a resupply mission, an unannounced return that was greeted by protests from maritime union officials and local community groups over the treatment of its Filipino crewmembers and the safety of dock workers during the current coronavirus outbreak. The ship — which has been the focal point of the coronavirus outbreak in Northern California — ended a 14-day quarantine over the weekend and cruised under the Golden Gate Bridge for an undisclosed destination.

Gov. Newsom Considers Aid For Immigrants Amid Pandemic

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday he is working with the Legislature on an economic stimulus package for immigrants in the country illegally and others not covered by the federal stimulus package approved by Congress. The federal government is dividing up about $30 billion to roughly 14 million California households this month, part of the federal CARES Act. But the checks — $1,200 per adult earning less than $75,000 and $2,400 per couple under $150,000 — only go to those who file their taxes using a Social Security number.

UC Offering $2M In Grants For Research Projects To Fight Coronavirus

BERKELEY — The University of California said it will provide $2 million in seed funding to scientists across the state to help jump-start high impact research projects and accelerate urgently-needed breakthroughs to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The university said it administers funding through three statewide research grants focused on breast cancer, tobacco-related disease and HIV/AIDS, among others, and will support the new projects on COVID-19 research.

WhatsApp Tightens Limits On Message Forwarding To Counter Coronavirus Misinformation

MENLO PARK — WhatsApp, based in Menlo Park, is trying to stem the rapid spread of coronavirus misinformation by placing new limits on the number of times a forwarded message can be shared simultaneously. A message received by a person on the Facebook-owned platform that has already been forwarded five times can now only be passed on to one chat at a time.

MLB, Union Reportedly Discussing Playing All A’s, Giants Games In Arizona

PHOENIX — Putting all 30 teams, including the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants, in the Phoenix area this season and playing in empty ballparks was among the ideas discussed Monday by Major League Baseball and the players' association. The sides held a telephone call to talk about paths forward for a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

Acting Navy Secretary Modly Resigns Following Backlash Over Rebuke Of Former USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander

SAN FRANCISCO — Several Bay Area members of Congress said they wanted a further investigation into the firing of a Navy Captain and the subsequent resignation of the acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly. Modly resigned Tuesday following an uproar over his handling of a coronavirus outbreak on an aircraft carrier and his harsh rebuke of the ship's commander after his desperate plea for help was leaked to the media. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed Tuesday he had accepted Modly's resignation, which comes a day after Modly lanched a profanity-filled tirade against former USS Theodore Roosevelt commander Capt. Brett Crozier in remarks to sailors aboard the ship.