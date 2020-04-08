



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Alameda County health officials reported Wednesday a growing outbreak of coronavirus infections among staff and residents at two senior care facilities in Hayward and Castro Valley, leading to six deaths.

Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward currently has 59 people infected with COVID-19 – 35 residents and 24 staff, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram. Six of the infected residents have died.

East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley currently has nine residents and 17 staff members who have contracted the novel coronavirus, said Balram. There have been no deaths attributed to the illness at the Castro Valley facility.

Health officials announced the outbreak on Tuesday, originally saying 12 healthcare professionals and nine patients at the center had tested positive. One of the patients had been hospitalized while the other eight were isolated at the center. The infected staff members were isolating at home with mild symptoms.

Balram said Wednesday the new infection count among the two care centers may be updated and should be considered a “point-in-time” count.

County health officials have established a task force to work on containment strategies at nursing homes where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and to conduct outreach with other facilities to implement infection control and prevention procedures.

Guidance and resources for long-term care facilities is available on the Alameda County website at http://www.acphd.org/2019-ncov/resources/skilled-nursing-residential-care-facilities.aspx.