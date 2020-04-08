



FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside a Lucky’s grocery store on Wednesday evening, the first homicide in the city this year.

A witness reported the shooting at 7:21 p.m. Officers arrived within minutes and found a man lying on the ground, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was conscious at first, but his condition deteriorated as he was transported to a local trauma center. The man was pronounced dead upon arriving to the hospital at 7:53 p.m., police said.

The victim was believed to be in the parking lot of the Lucky’s store in the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue with friends. Police believe another car, described as an older, dark colored SUV, drove up to them. The victim apparently exited the vehicle he was in and argued with someone inside the SUV, police said.

At some point, a man in the SUV withdrew a gun and fire at least round, striking the victim, before the SUV fled the scene.

Fremont PD detectives are investigating by reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, but they did not provide a motive as of Wednesday evening. The suspect reportedly has short hair, possibly a buzz cut, and appears to be in his 20s or 30s, police said.

This was the first homicide in the city of Fremont in 2020.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6800 x 3. They also accept and welcome anonymous tips. To send a web tip, go to https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118 or text your tip, by typing TIP FREMONTPD followed by your short message to 888777.