



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbor Helping Neighbor

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Sets Aside $1B For Charity, Initial Focus On Coronavirus Relief Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey says he’s dedicating more than a quarter of his wealth to a new fund for charitable causes, with the immediate focus on coronavirus relief efforts. Dorsey will transfer $1 billion of his equity in Square — the digital payments company he also co-founded — to a limited liability company called Start Small, he said in a series of tweets on Tuesday. Dorsey said that amount accounts for around 28% of his wealth. Read More

Sierra Aviation Company Flies Coronavirus Supplies To Bay Area Health Workers, 1st Responders

Across California, the aviation charter business has slowed way down. Truckee-based Mountain Lion Aviation, instead of letting their aircraft sit idle, are volunteering to help move much needed supplies to those fighting coronavirus. “You know, our plane were just sitting there, so we wanted to do something,” said CEO Chris Barbera. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus And Bay Area Schools

Naked, Obscenity-Screaming Man Zoombombs Berkeley Virtual Classroom

BERKELEY — Berkeley school officials have indefinitely suspended all online video classes after a naked man hacked into a Zoom instruction session, exposed himself to students and began to scream obscenities, officials said. In a letter sent to parents late Wednesday afternoon, Berkeley schools superintendent Brent Stephens said the incident took place on Tuesday. “Yesterday there was a serious violation of an online high school classroom meeting conducted in Zoom,” Stephens wrote. “An adult man appeared, exposed himself to students and shouted obscenities. The man was immediately ejected from the session by the teacher. In response, we have informed the Berkeley Police of this incident and reached out to students who were in the classroom and their parents.” Read More

Coronavirus Surge

Six Die In Coronavirus Outbreak At Hayward Senior Care Facility

HAYWARD — Health officials on Wednesday confirmed new infections among staff and residents at Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward and East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, leading to six deaths. Gateway currently has 59 people infected with COVID-19, 35 residents and 24 staff, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram. Six of those infected residents have died. Read More

Despite ‘Flattening The Curve,’ Bay Area Faces Long Road To Normalcy

SAN FRANCISCO — While California has successfully “flattened the curve,” with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying the state projects a manageable peak of cases in May, that does not necessarily mean shelter-in-place orders will end come summer. “We’re working really hard right now, trying to think about what would the signals be,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “What do we need to have in place in order to relax a little bit? That planning is not just underway here in our county; this is what’s happening really across the world.” Read More

Gov. Newsom Confirms 68 New Deaths, Updates PPE Procurement

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday that the state faced one of its deadliest days yet in the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic with 68 new deaths confirmed in California. The governor provided those number during his daily update on California’s response to COVID-19. The new deaths brought the state’s total number of deaths to 442. Read More

Santa Rita Jail Reports 8 New Coronavirus Cases, Marking 11 Total

DUBLIN — Eight more people at Santa Rita Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, marking 11 total cases at the jail, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Three inmates were confirmed to be infected on Tuesday. There was no further information about the eight inmates confirmed positive on Wednesday. Read More

Marin County’s Top Health Official ‘Learned A Lot First Hand’ During His COVID-19 Isolation

SAN RAFAEL — While most San Francisco Bay Area county health officials must rely on antidotes about what it’s like to suffer through a coronavirus infection, Marin County’s chief health officer Matt Willis can give a first hand account. It was 16 days ago when Willis reported he had tested positive for the illness and was displaying moderate symptoms. He immediately isolated himself from his family and went into a quarantine. He has been without a fever for the last four days, but still has a ways to go in his recovery. Read More

Stanford Blood Center Seeks Plasma From Patients Who Recovered From COVID-19

PALO ALTO — The Stanford Blood Center is seeking plasma donations from those who have recovered from the coronavirus as part of a potential new treatment for patients battling the disease. According to a statement, the investigational treatment recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will transfuse the plasma from those who recovered into COVID-19 patients, with the hopes that antibodies will save the lives of recipients. Plasma would eventually be used in clinical trials in patients in varying stages of battling COVID-19. Read More

Santa Clara County Orders Reporting Of PPE Stock; 95 New Cases, Death Toll At 46

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County on Wednesday ordered businesses and individuals to report large inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators within one week, as health officials try to gauge what supplies exist in the county to prepare for a potential surge in coronavirus patients. The order comes as the county reports nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody issued the order that requires the disclosure of large PPE inventories via an online survey, saying the order would help ensure the health and safety of frontline medical workers, first responders, and patients. Read More

Intense ‘Pandemic Dreams’ Disrupt Nation’s Sleep During Coronavirus Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — Americans stressed out by the coronavirus outbreak are finding out that sleep is not necessarily a time for relaxation or peace of mind. Many people are taking to social media to comment on the phenomenon known as “pandemic dreams,” sharing examples via hashtag #pandemicdreams. They are reporting vivid, often strange and sometimes terrifying dreams involving fear of death, threats against loved ones and anxiety associated with self-quarantining. Read More

Alternate COVID-19 Care Site Being Established At Sonoma State

ROHNERT PARK — Sonoma County, Sonoma State University and the Petaluma Health Center are establishing an alternate care site at the university in Rohnert Park that will house approximately 580 COVID-19-positive patients in need of hospital care. The non-profit Petaluma Health Center will operate the site, and patients will be placed in the Recreation Center and in a portion of the residential housing area on the SSU campus. The Recreation Center’s gymnasiums will be used for COVID-19-positive patients with mild to moderate symptoms and the residential units will be used for people waiting for test results for COVID-19. Read More

Local Businesses Fulfill Grocery Orders As Online Delivery Services Overwhelmed During Pandemic

DUBLIN — As the Bay Area shelter-in-place enters its second month, many people are trying to use online grocery delivery services. But many of the services, like Instacart, Safeway grocery delivery and Amazon Fresh, are experiencing overwhelming demand and don’t have many delivery times available. Some local businesses are now changing their models to meet the growing need for “contactless” groceries. Read More

Napa Valley College Donates Ventilators For COVID-19 Response

NAPA– Napa Valley College is among California community colleges around the state to donate ventilators to hospitals during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a school spokeswoman said. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services picked up eight ventilators from Napa Valley College and six from Modesto Junior College Tuesday, Napa Valley College spokeswoman Holly Dawson said. Read More

SF Mayor Announces Expanded Mental Health Care For First Responders

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday expanded access to mental health services for first responders and all health care workers as the city grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic. During a briefing from the city’s Emergency Operations Center, Breed said with 676 cases now confirmed in the city, including 10 deaths, the mental health of first responders, city employees and health care workers needed to be acknowledged. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

Worshipers Gather Virtually On Big Week Of Religious Celebrations

SAN RAFAEL — For many religions, this would be a big week to celebrate and come together, but many have to adjust to the new way of worship online due to the coronavirus pandemic. It started Wednesday night for the Jewish community as families celebrated Passover Seder. Typically, many generations would gather around one table, but groups this year gathered around their electronic devices. Read More

PG&E Closing Down Campgrounds, Rec Sites Until June Over Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric Company announced it would keep more than three dozen recreation sites and campgrounds owned by the utility closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement posted Wednesday, the 38 sites located across the utility’s service area will be closed until at least June, when it plans to reassess the closure plan. Sites that are closed include Lake Almanor in Plumas County and Lake Spaulding in Nevada County, along with the Pit River country in far Northern California. Read More

San Francisco Muni Facing Questions About Crowded Buses Amid Social Distancing Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Muni officials were facing questions over an image of bus passengers crowded shoulder-to-shoulder during the coronavirus public health emergency requiring physical distancing. The image, taken at around 12:15 p.m. on the outbound 38 Geary, shows passengers crowded in standing-room only conditions. It appears many of the passenger are elderly, and most are wearing masks. Read More

Ghost Ship Case: Derick Almena To Be Released From Santa Rita Jail Due To Coronavirus

OAKLAND — An Alameda County Superior Court Judge has decided to release Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena from custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin due to concerns surrounding coronavirus cases at the jail, officials said Wednesday. The court decided to released Almena on its own motion. Judge Trina Thompson notified the Alameda County District Attorney and Almena’s attorneys, saying that Almena will be released and electronically monitored. Read More

Local Businesses Fulfill Grocery Orders As Online Delivery Services Overwhelmed During Pandemic

DUBLIN — As the Bay Area shelter-in-place enters its second month, many people are trying to use online grocery delivery services. But many of the services, like Instacart, Safeway grocery delivery and Amazon Fresh, are experiencing overwhelming demand and don’t have many delivery times available. Some local businesses are now changing their models to meet the growing need for “contactless” groceries.

Read More

Hayward Council Expands Eviction Protections To Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic

HAYWARD — The Hayward City Council voted on Tuesday night to expand eviction protections to businesses and other commercial building tenants during the new coronavirus pandemic. The protections also apply to homeowners who are unable to make mortgage payments due to the public health crisis. Read More

Coronavirus And Public Transportation

VTA Light Rail Service Resumes Following Suspension After Operator Trainee Tested Positive

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail service is resuming Thursday after being suspended for two weeks because an operator trainee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Service will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with trains operating every 30 minutes, according to the VTA. Fares are not being collected. On March 25, VTA management learned of the positive coronavirus test and shut down service late that night. During the shutdown, all light-rail vehicles were deep-cleaned and the agency continued its work of replacing upholstery seats with vinyl. Read More

Coronavirus Jobs

Securitas Hiring Security Guards Across Bay Area, California To Protect Businesses Closed By Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — An international security firm is planning to expand its workforce in California and the Bay Area to help protect businesses closed by the coronavirus shelter-in-place. Securitas announced Tuesday it will add nearly 1,000 security guard jobs across the state, adding to its current California workforce of 15,000. According to the Sweden-based firm, available positions include both regular and temporary, full-time and part-time opportunities. Read More

Click For The KPIX Better Together Who’s Hiring Section