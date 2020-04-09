RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Students within the West Contra Costa Unified School District taking part in the daily free meal program being provided during the coronavirus pandemic closure will now also get supper, according to district officials.
The school district, which has been offering students 18 years of age and under meals since the closure began in mid-March, said their offering will include a supper meal during these difficult economic times.
Map: Bay Area Schools Distributing Meals During Coronavirus Closure
District officials said a federal waiver allows for the distribution of the dinner meal. Supper was initially offered on Tuesday.
“These are unprecedented times we are living in right now and any support we can provide the families we serve is a huge benefit,” WCCUSD Superintendent Matthew Duffy said in a statement.
District officials said more than 270,000 meals have been distributed since the closures began, with a peak of 22,000 meals served on Friday.
Meals are distributed Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
