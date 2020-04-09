



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The owners of a Hayward nursing home where at least 59 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and six have died have a record of violations at the center and reportedly were denied licenses to operate other such facilities in the past.

Alameda County authorities are now investigating Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center after word of the outbreak on Wednesday.

After no communication from the facilities owners following word of the outbreak, a family member of one of the patients told KPIX 5 Gateway finally reached out to them Thursday morning and said they were fully staffed. But it’s unclear where those staff members are coming from.

The California Department of Public Health shows Gateway has 110 code violations since 2012, including 28 in 2019. In January 2019, Gateway was fined $1,000 for a Class B violation, which has a direct or immediate relationship to patient health, safety, or security. A similar fine was issued in 2016.

The San Francisco Chronicle cited a state health department record that shows Anthony and Prema Thekkek as the owners of Gateway. The couple has reportedly been cited for violations at other skilled nursing facilities they owned across the Bay Area, including abuse and lack of infection control.

At least three ambulances arrived at the care center Thursday morning, leaving one patient’s grandson worried about the outbreak escalating further.

Jaime Patiño, a Union City city councilmember, says his grandmother has dementia and requires 24-hour care. Thursday morning he visited her window where family members left a poster board for her.

“That’s what I’m very much worried about, the fact that this thing exploded over two days,” said Patiño. “The reason why you probably see the ambulances like you do right now is because they’re probably transferring a lot of people to the hospital.”

“From the beginning they didn’t have any masks at all. The employees are taking masks at home, my wife brought from home,” said Dinesh Kumar, husband of a Gateway nurse. “Now they have masks now that they know they have COVID patients.”

Kumar’s wife is one of the 24 staff members who tested positive for coronavirus, and said employees who tested positive were told to go back to work.

“After she got diagnosed positive the employer called. A supervisor told my wife, ‘Oh you can still come to work,’” said Kumar. “I said, ‘No we’ve been told you’re supposed to be isolated.’”

Guadalupe Tafolla told a similar story. “They told my wife, ‘You can come back to work. Just have to wear a mask and be careful,'” Tafolla said. “She’s positive! Of course, she’s never going to come back to work.”

“If that’s the case, there are legal penalties for that and I really hope that they are investigated to the fullest extent of the law,” said Patiño.

For now, Patiño’s grandmother doesn’t have any coronavirus symptoms, but he still wishes she was able to be taken care of at home.

The Alameda County Public Health Department has not yet updated infection numbers from the nursing home as of Thursday morning. Another nursing home, East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, reported Wednesday nine residents and 17 staff members who have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram.

Balram said Wednesday the infection count among the two care centers may be updated and should be considered a “point-in-time” count.

County health officials have established a task force to work on containment strategies at nursing homes where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and to conduct outreach with other facilities to implement infection control and prevention procedures.