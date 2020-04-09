SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco supervisor wants to keep cars off the Great Highway during the ongoing shelter-in-place order to encourage social distancing among joggers, walkers and cyclists.
Supervisor Gordon Mar wants to block off vehicle traffic on the coastal roadway for the duration of the shelter-in-place order, which is scheduled to last until at least May 3rd.
Upper Great Highway from Lincoln to Sloat is temporarily closed to vehicles again due to sand in the roadway, creating ideal space for folks to exercise with social distancing. I've requested SFMTA to keep it closed throughout the shelter-in-place order. pic.twitter.com/EOlWoDreKk
— Gordon Mar (@D4GordonMar) April 8, 2020
Mar said the empty road is an ideal place for people to exercise safely, which is allowed under the shelter-in-place.
The Great Highway is currently closed between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard because of sand on the road. Temporary shutdowns have happened there before for the same reason.
Mar, who represents the Sunset District, has put in a request with the city’s transportation agency.
