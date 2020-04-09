OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The East Bay Regional Park District and Santa Clara County are temporarily closing parks and parking areas over the Easter weekend to prevent overcrowding and promote social distancing, officials said Thursday.
Select parking lots and staging areas at many parks will be closed in the East Bay. Trails will remain open and will be accessible on “walk-in, bike-in” basis, the EBRPD Police department said.
The following EBRPD parks are affected by the closures:
- Black Diamond Mines – All parking lots CLOSED
- Briones – Alhambra Staging Area CLOSED
- Coyote Hills – All parking lots CLOSED
- Garin – All Parking lots CLOSED
- Kennedy Grove – All parking lots CLOSED
- Lake Chabot – Main Parking lot CLOSED
- Lake Temescal – All parking lots closed
- MLK – Doolittle South and Arrowhead Staging Areas CLOSED
- Mission Peak – Stanford Avenue Staging Area CLOSED (Fenced with no trail access, closed by request of City of Fremont)
- Miller Knox – All parking lots CLOSED
Santa Clara County officials also announced they were closing multiple regional parks and were closing only the parking lots at neighborhood parks. Social gatherings including traditional Easter egg hunts will be prohibited during the holiday weekend to enforce county social distancing guidelines.
The following regional parks in Santa Clara County will be closed:
- Overfelt Gardens Park
- Kelley Park
- Almaden Lake Park Lake Cunningham Park
- Edenvale Garden Park
- Municipal Rose Garden
- Alum Rock Park
- Emma Prusch Farm Park
- Guadalupe Oak Grove
The parking lots of these neighborhood parks will be closed (the parks themselves will remain open):
- Canyon Creek Park
- Cataldi Park
- Flickinger Park
- Fowler Creek Park
- Guadalupe Gardens
- Houge Park
- Kirk Park
- Lone Bluff
- Los Paseos
- Penitencia Creek Park
- Ramac Park
- Ryland Park
- San Antonio Tot Lot
- Silver Creek Linear Park & Picnic Area
- Starbird Park
- Tamien Park
- Vista Montana Park
- Vista Park
- Watson Park
RELATED: East Bay Regional Park Officials Announce Additional Closures
You must log in to post a comment.