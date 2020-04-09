SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One of the pioneering civil rights activists for the LGBT movement, San Francisco resident Phyllis Lyon died of natural causes at age 95 on Thursday, according to posts on social media.

In 1955, Lyon was one of the founders of the Daughters of Bilitis, a San Francisco organization recognized as the first lesbian civil rights group in the country. Lyon was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1924 and moved to San Francisco after graduating from UC Berkeley with a journalism degree in 1946.

Lyon met her life partner and fellow Daughters of Bilitis founder Del Martin in 1950. After initially living together in the Castro District, Lyon and Martin would move to what would become their permanent residence in Noe Valley. The pair would publish the groundbreaking newsletter The Ladder, which was the first nationally distributed lesbian publication in the U.S.

In 1972, Lyon and Martin would become key early members of the Alice B. Toklas Democratic Club. The couple would co-author two influential books that would later be celebrated as cornerstone works on lesbian feminism: Lesbian Woman and Lesbian Love and Liberation. They later became founding contributors to the free bi-weekly LGBT newspaper the San Francisco Bay Times.

The pair were famously the first couple married at San Francisco City Hall on Valentine’s Day in 2004 by then Mayor Gavin Newsom after he ordered the city clerk to begin providing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Gov. Newsom acknowledged Lyon’s passing and paid tribute to her as one of his personal heroes during his daily address on the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis Thursday afternoon.

“Let me extend this, a little bit more personally for me still: I just learned a few hours ago that one of my heroes, Phyllis Lyon, at 95 year young passed away. Phyliss as you may know — I had the privilege of being involved in a marriage ceremony between Phyliss Lyon and Del Martin. A couple that had been together for almost half a century,” Newsom said. “The manifestation of faith, love and devotion. And yet they were denied on the basis of their sexual orientation the right to say two extraordinary words — I do. The power and potency of those two words is profoundly significant.”

San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener also posted a tribute to Lyon on his Twitter account.