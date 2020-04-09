CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Home Invastion Robbery, Portola Neighborhood, Robbery, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three people forced their way into a man’s home in San Francisco Wednesday night, holding him at gunpoint while the home was ransacked, police said.

The home invasion robbery happened at a home on the 100 block of Colby Ave. in the city’s Portola neighborhood.

Police said the armed suspects, two black males and a white male, broke into the man’s home at around 10:30 p.m. and went through the house stealing valuables including jewelry and cash. The value of the stolen items was not known.

The resident, a 64-year-old Asian man, was uninjured. The suspects fled after ransacking the house.

No other information was immediately available.

