SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three people forced their way into a man’s home in San Francisco Wednesday night, holding him at gunpoint while the home was ransacked, police said.
The home invasion robbery happened at a home on the 100 block of Colby Ave. in the city’s Portola neighborhood.
Police said the armed suspects, two black males and a white male, broke into the man’s home at around 10:30 p.m. and went through the house stealing valuables including jewelry and cash. The value of the stolen items was not known.
The resident, a 64-year-old Asian man, was uninjured. The suspects fled after ransacking the house.
No other information was immediately available.
