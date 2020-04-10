SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – The city of San Mateo announced this week that it will dismiss or refund some 1,200 parking tickets issued over the last three weeks and modify its parking enforcement standards as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and San Mateo County’s shelter-in-place order.

City officials completed an evaluation of parking enforcement standards and plan to refocus their efforts on education while issuing tickets for parking violations that represent an immediate safety concern, such as improperly parking in a handicapped or red zone.

Citation issuance is already down 40 percent since the pandemic began, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the city.

The enforcement changes will take effect Thursday. As of Monday, the city is also suspending enforcement of metered parking, street sweeping, residential parking and expired registration.

As a result, residents who received one of the 1,241 parking tickets issued between March 17 and Wednesday will have their citations dismissed or refunded.

The city will contact affected residents and no action is required on the part of residents. Residents with questions can contact the city’s traffic unit at traffic@cityofsanmateo.org.

