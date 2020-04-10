



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed on Friday said that a temporary homeless shelter at Moscone South is being converted to a medical facility after 70 people there tested positive for coronavirus.

The information came out during the Mayor’s Friday update on the city’s response to COVID-19. The outbreak happened at the shelter the Mayor referred to as MSC South, located at 5th and Bryant streets.

It is one of the largest shelters in San Francisco with a capacity of up to 300 residents.

Of the 70 positive cases at the shelter, 68 were among homeless individuals and an additional two cases were staff members.

The mayor said that the population at the facility was already being drawn down as a precaution against just such an outbreak.

“We are going to reroute our medical health experts, our nurses and other health support to this facility to help manage and maintain and support the people who have tested positive,” Breed said.

The outbreak comes after city officials decided against having a facility for the homeless at Moscone West on Monday. The city has been placing homeless people at hotels in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus at shelters.