



DANVILLE (CBS SF) — The Danville Farmers’ Market will be open Saturday after being suspended in March due to the shelter-in-place order that was in effect because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The market is held at the Railroad Avenue parking lot.

Danville and the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association have worked to create guidelines under which the market could reopen.

The guidelines include:

-Limitations on the number of vendors and booths with plenty if space between each booth.

-A ban on non-essential vendors or activities including entertainment, hot food and community booths.

-A ban on self-serving and sampling.

-There will be a hand washing station at the information booth.

-The restrooms will be closed.

-Customers will not be able to touch sale items prior to purchase.

-Producers will not be able to touch customers’ reusable bags.

-Unpackaged food and cash will not be handled by the same person.

-Customers will be asked to wear masks, adhere to social distancing and follow any other regulations posted at the market.

Certified farmers markets have been deemed essential businesses by the State of California. However, some Danville residents on NextDoor expressed concerns about the reopening of the farmers market, even as health authorities have urged people to stay home and avoid non-essential gatherings.

“I’m stunned by this,” said Danville resident Denny Erardi. “The area Next Door app is filled with disbelieving and disapproving comments. It certainly seems as though this is the type of thing that ought to have at least cursory buy-in by the residents. Apparently, a farmers market is deemed to be an essential service.”

The Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association has helped create COVID-19 safety guidelines for farmers markets across the Bay Area. There are currently 21 farmers’ markets opened in the Bay Area as listed on the PCFMA website.

A statement on the website says, “Certified farmers’ markets, like those operated by the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association (PCFMA), have been designated by Governor Newsom as essential businesses as part of the Shelter in Place order issued in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. At PCFMA, we are committed to operating our farmers’ markets safely, to provide the Bay Area with fresh produce during this challenging time.”

Contra Costa Health Services has published guidance for the operation of certified farmers’ markets which can be found here.

