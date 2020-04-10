



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.



FITNESS: BARRY BOOT CAMP

Join first couple of SF FITNESS Erica & Tommy Stracke for daily Beastmode Boot Camps. Bring your warrior spirit says TOMMY as they put you through your paces. Wipe the sweat off your fevered brow and join the dynamic duo for workouts that will get you ripped and fit. You’ll be sore but happy you did.

INSTAGRAM @STRACKEATTACK

FOOD: FOOD 2 GO

Wondering where to pick up food to go or delivery? We have a one stop shop with listings of restaurants serving food to go in San Francisco & Oakland. Support your favorite local mom and pop. Visit this evolving food filled site for more.

Click For Food To Go Website

FOOD: CHEF CHARLIE PALMER PINOT PARTY

Chef Charlie Palmer invites you to his weekly wine class and vino conversations. His Pigs & Pinot festival has been postponed but the Pinot party continues every Thursday at 1 PST on Chef’s Instagram page. Chef is also inviting friends and food fans to support his staff during this pause.

INSTAGRAM @CHARLIEPALMER

FOOD FUNDRAISER: FEED AMERICA

Actor Leo DiCaprio has teamed up with Apple and Ford companies to raise serious money to feed Anerica. The Go Fund Me has a goal of 15 million and is close to its target. Please give what you can and ensure no one goes hungry at this time of incredible need. More here;

Feed America Website

FUNDRAISER: JOAN COLLINS LUNCH

Everyones favorite shoulder pad wearing 80’s TV star Joan Collins wants you to join her for lunch for a cause and for a fee. Bid high for a chance to win lunch with the Dynasty star. She promises sparkling conversation, sparkling wine and a celeb pal or two to boot. The online auction by way of Bonam’s is benefitting UK NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE FOUNDATION.

Joan Collins Lunch Website

GIVE: COFFEE FOR A CAUSE

Kick start your mornings with STATIC BOOM coffee by hubby & wife Hunter & Lexi Pence .The San Francisco Giant is a glutton for good coffee and he wants to share his brew with you. For $80 you receive coffee, a mug & signed Hunter Pence photo in partnership with Pineapple Labs. I spoke to the caffinated couple during an Instagram LIVE this week and Lexi spilled the beans on HUNTER’s game day coffee routine. “He is good for 8 cups on game day, an entire pot of coffee”. “That’s true” says Hunter.

INSTAGRAM @hunterpence

Pence Coffee Website

MUSIC: STAY AT HOME WITH FRANTIS

The Recording Academy has launched a new award category, the Quarantine Concert Award. My vote goes to San Francisco’s music treasure Michael Franti and wife Sara for their uplifting and inspiring “Stay At Home” concert series. Cast your vote at Grammy.com.

INSTAGRAM @michaelfranti

MUSIC QUIZ by @popbitch

Take this fun music quiz with family & friends. May the best music fan win.

Music Quiz

READ: TALES WITH UNCLE ARMISTEAD

Join beloved Tales of the City author Armistead Maupin for his daily read from his armchair in London. Armistead’s scenes from isolation are also a delightful daily breath of fresh air.

Daily at 9am PST

@ArmisteadMaupin on Facebook.

THEATRE: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

A selection of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals are being released weekly on the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On . For this GOOD FRIDAY an early Lloyd-Webber work Jesus Christ Superstar is available for your listening and singalong pleasure. Tim Minchin and Spice Girl Melanie C star in the 2012 staging. Each show is available free for 48 hours online.

The Show Must Go On Website

FUN: HOOP PARTY WITH MATTY

Meet San Francisco fitness director Matt Simpson-Weber . While his gym at the JCC is on pause Matt has been moving in HULA circles, HULA HOOP circles. His daily HULA videos bring HOPE & HILARITY. The HULA HOOP, patented by California company “WHAMO” in 1963, is also a great way to stay fit. Go on, get off the sofa and get your HULA on.

Matt’s Hula Tube Channel

#HASHTAG OF THE WEEK

The most important message we need to share aside from STAY HOME & SAVE LIVES is #MASKS4ALL . We should all be wearing masks when we leave the house. By doing so we are saving ourselves and saving others. PLEASE wear a mask!

Have a great weekend one and all and Happy Easter.