PACIFICA (KPIX 5) — What started out as a small gesture by a six-year-old boy for his ailing Nana turned into an outpouring of love and support from their Pacifica neighborhood.

Irma Suter was diagnosed and hospitalized with an advanced stage of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The news came during the middle of the COVID-19 crisis which meant that her family would not be able to be with her or see her during treatment.

So, her grandson Falcon had an idea, he asked people to send “Notes to his Nana” and he posted the request on his front window.

The notes started pouring in from neighbors, friends and family, showing their love and support. They came from as far away as Dallas and Oklahoma. Falcon shares each one with Nana Irma then posts them on the from window, Even Falcon’s kindergarten teacher, who lives in his neighborhood, used his idea as part of her lesson plan to teach her class about kindness.

Falcon’s Nana Irma is finally home after a weeks long stay in the hospital and she was greeted by a beautiful display of love. She has a long journey ahead, but you can bet her grandson Falcon will make sure she gets all the love and encouragement she needs to fight this horrible disease.

Falcon happens to be my son and I am very proud of what he did and how he brought our neighborhood together for someone in need, his Nana. I am also very grateful to all the doctor’s and nurses at Stanford Hospital who took such good care of my mom and showed our family such kindness and compassion during such a difficult time. It’s just a reminder that sometimes the smallest gesture can become the best medicine. We truly are better together.