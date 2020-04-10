by Christine Samra

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5)– It was an unlikely tag team brought together by these uncertain times. Friday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin joined wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on Instagram Live for a discussion about the importance of health and wellness while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Johnson posted a video to Instagram teasing the interview.

The pair touched on how the stay-at-home order has affected the mental health of millions of Americans. Turns out, it has affected both the governor and Johnson.

“The biggest, most difficult thing, we talk about people staying at home, is to remind them that they’re not alone,” explained Newsom.

Johnson discussed how news of the outbreak and the shelter-in-place affected him.

“When the whole things first started, I’ve been about 50-50,” said the Hayward-born actor. “I’ve had my good days where I feel anchored and balanced and I feel optimistic and hopeful.” However, on the flip side , “I’ll have some days where I’m wobbling because you just don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

To help many others who feel this same way, both Newsom and Johnson reiterated how important it is to reach out to loved ones during this time.

“What I started to do was reach out to my friends and say ‘hey let’s have some fireside chats, let’s break open a few drinks, let’s talk about it,” Johnson said.

“I love the notion of empathy,” Newsom explained. “I love seeing the world from a different set of eyes. Just softening our edges and our tone. ”

To cap things off, Johnson asked Newsom about his favorite cheat meal. On social media, Johnson is well known for his epic cheat meals on Sunday.

Turns out, the governor like a good old-fashioned fast breakfast like many of us.

“With many restaurants being closed right now, I’d have to say the Egg McMuffin,” Newsom said proudly.