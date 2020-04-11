Comments
Congresswoman Barbara Lee talked to BR host Jan Mabry about the coronavirus, its impact on African Americans and communities of color, and the work she’s doing on the part of her constituents and all Americans, to ensure their economic recovery.
Representative Lee tells constituents who need immediate help to call her district office directly at (510) 763-0370. Also, visit her website — lee.house.gov/coronavirus — for a list of links to important federal, state and local resources.
