CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 63-year-old Antioch woman was killed late Friday night when a brick tossed from a freeway overpass came crushing through the front window of a car she was riding in on Highway 242 near Highway 4 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer at the scene late Friday night told KPIX 5 the brick was thrown off an overpass near Highway 4 and Port of Chicago Highway (Highway 242).

According to the officer, a wrench was thrown from an overpass in the same stretch of highway only about 3 weeks ago. They do not know if the two incidents are related, but were investigating it as a possibility.

In a social media post, the CHP said it received a 911 call reporting the incident at around 9:32 p.m. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, a female passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. Life saving procedures were attempted but unsuccessful and she was declared deceased at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver and two young children in the backseat were not injured. The woman’s name or her relationship to the other passengers in the car was released.

Investigators at the scene determined that the grey 2004 Volkswagen Jetta was proceeding northbound on Highway 242 and approaching Highway 4 when heavy object came crashing through a window of the vehicle and struck her as she was seated in the right front seat.

The driver realized the woman was injured and pulled off the freeway and called 911. The cause of this incident was still under investigation.

If anyone witnessed this incident, the events leading up to it, or saw anyone within the immediate area, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980. Thank you