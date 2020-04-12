ORINDA (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire at a home on Arroyo Drive in Orinda was contained early Sunday by crews from the Orinda-Moraga-Orinda Fire District, who were hampered by a burning car
at the scene that rolled down a driveway into a district engine.
The fire, first reported at 4:53 a.m. at 15 Arroyo Drive, was fully involved when firefighters arrived and grew to a second alarm, the district said.
Neighbors posting on social media said it took about an hour to contain the blaze, and that explosions were heard as the fire started.
No residents or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
