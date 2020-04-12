SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Health officials reported three new coronavirus fatalities Sunday, raising the county’s death toll to 54 — the highest number in any of the San Francisco Bay Area’s 10 counties.

Over the weekend, the county reported nearly 200 new confirmed cases with the number of local residents who have tested positive since the illness was first reported in late January now standing at 1,621.

Santa Clara officials did not release the latest victims ages, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred.

According to the health department’s dashboard, 80 percent of the fatalities have come in patients with other medical issues and were predominately male with 79 percent of the deaths in older men.

The vast majority of cases have been in San Jose with 1,053 followed by Sunnyvale with 91, Santa Clara 69 and Palo Alto 61. Among the county’s hospitals as of Sunday there were 72 coronavirus patients being treated in the ICU. There has been a steady decline of the most critically ill with the numbers dropping from 89 to 72 over the last serial days.

Another 119 were classified Sunday with acute infections.

Across the state, there had been 21,794 confirmed cases since the outbreak began with 651 deaths. In the 10-county Bay Area, there have been more than 4,920 confirmed cases and 140 deaths.