ORINDA (CBS SF) — Moraga-Orinda Fire District crews extinguished a 2-alarm blaze at a hillside home in Orinda early Sunday morning but their work was slowed by a burning car that rolled down the driveway into a fire engine.

Fire crews battle a blaze on Arroyo Dr in Orinda, Apr. 12, 2020. (Moraga-Orinda Fire District photo)

The blaze was first reported at 4:53 a.m. at 15 Arroyo Drive.

The fire quickly grew to a second alarm, fully engulfing the house, according to a fire district post on social media.

There were no reports of injuries.

