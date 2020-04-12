Comments
ORINDA (CBS SF) — Moraga-Orinda Fire District crews extinguished a 2-alarm blaze at a hillside home in Orinda early Sunday morning but their work was slowed by a burning car that rolled down the driveway into a fire engine.
The blaze was first reported at 4:53 a.m. at 15 Arroyo Drive.
The fire quickly grew to a second alarm, fully engulfing the house, according to a fire district post on social media.
There were no reports of injuries.
