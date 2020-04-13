(KPIX) — Ziaire Williams posted a video on social media Sunday announcing that he will attend Stanford to play basketball next school year.

Williams is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, and according to 247 sports, is one of only 25 recruits in the country to carry the coveted “5-star” rating.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

and lean not on your own understanding;

in all your ways submit to him,and he will make your paths straight

Proverbs 3:5-6 1000% CONFIDENT AND COMMITTED‼️❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/kYrtDuK5Bd — Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) April 12, 2020

He’s the first player of that caliber to commit to Stanford since 2014, and is considered the school’s highest rated recruit since they started keeping track in 2007.

Williams is a 6-foot-8 small forward that is ticketed for the NBA in the not-to-distant future. He played with LeBron James’ son Bronny at Sierra Canyon.

In an interview with Rivals, Williams said Stanford head school Jerod Haase sent letters “365 days”, and that he has “shoeboxes full” of hand written notes from Haase.

“It’s not even about the academics,” Williams told Rivals. “He have a good up-and-coming team too.”

Most NCAA basketball experts had Stanford on the bubble of making the tournament before it was cancelled for COVID-19 concerns.

The Cardinal have an excellent shot of making the field in 2021 with Williams in the mix.