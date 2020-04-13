



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Arts organizations may have gone dark since the COVID-19 shelter in place, but their creativity is shining bright. World-renowned San Francisco-based dance company Robert Moses Kin has created a powerful online performance from their homes, to help students and families in need during the shelter in place.

The work is called, ‘For Our Students, For Our Schools,’ and all proceeds from the work go to Spark SF Public Schools, a non-profit that has been working to provide meals and equip students with computers during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Colm Hegarty, SFUSD’s Development director, says the pandemic has had punishing effects on the city’s most vulnerable students. More than half of SFUSD students live under the poverty level, and some 10,000 do not have a dedicated computer. Thousands live in households without Internet.

Since schools closed, Spark has distributed more than 5,000 computers to students in grades 3-12, and they plan to distribute thousands more.

Spark’s mission is to inspire learning, equity, talent, innovation, wellness and creativity in each and every student. The non-profit relies on donations and, last year, raised more than $12.5 million dollars.

All donations on the Robert Moses Kin website go directly to Spark. In turn, donors will receive a password to view ‘For Our Students, For Our Schools.’

Each company member filmed themselves dancing in their homes, and dancer Cora Cliburn edited the sequences to original music composed by Artistic Director Robert Moses.

“We all want to do what we can to provide for our kids,” says Moses, the father of two students who attend San Francisco schools, “I hope that what we’ve created will inspire people to give as generously as they are able.”

“We were thrilled when Robert reached out to us,” says Hegarty. “It’s through community partnerships like this that we’ll get through the shutdown together.”

Like so many arts venues and companies across the country, Robert Moses Kin has cancelled all shows. Performances of RMK Around The Bay, in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary have been put on hold. Meanwhile, they are using their creative energy to help children continue to learn and grow during this pandemic.

“We’ll be back, “ Moses says. “Right now, we just want to help.”

To donate and view a performance of ‘For Our Students, For Our Schools,’ go to https://www.robertmoseskin.org/performances.

CBSSF.com writer, producer Jan Mabry is also executive producer Bay Sunday, Black Renaissance and host of Black Renaissance. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.