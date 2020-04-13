SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The coronavirus death toll continued to mount Monday in Santa Clara County where health officials announced six more residents had died of the disease and there were 45 new confirmed cases.

As of Monday afternoon, 60 Santa Clara County residents had lost their lives to the disease. The total number of confirmed cases in the county from the outbreak was now 1,666.

Santa Clara officials did not release the latest victims ages, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred.

But their dashboard does give some indication as to who are the area’s most vulnerable residents. Among the fatalities, 75 percent have come in residents 61 years of age or older. Males have accounted for 65 percent of the deaths and as an ethnic group — Hispanics/Latinos — have been 37 percent of the fatalities.

By a wide margin, San Jose — the county’s largest city — has been the hardest hit with 1,082 confirmed cases during the outbreak. As a point of comparison, San Francisco has had 957 cases and all of Alameda County including Oakland has had 850.

There have been 15 deaths in San Francisco and 23 deaths in Alameda County.

Among the Santa Clara residents currently being treated in the hospital for the virus, 121 were in acute care and 77 were under ICU care.

Across the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area there have been 147 deaths from the virus and nearly 5,200 confirmed cases. In California by Monday afternoon, the illness had claimed 651 lives with 21,794 confirmed cases in the outbreak and 1,145 patients currently in the ICU.