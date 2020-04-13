



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Volunteers Phone In To Keep Seniors Company During Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — The shelter-in-place order is particularly hard on senior citizens who live alone. An increasing number of them are reaching out for connections and volunteers are answering the call. Anika Kumar and her teenage friends started calling senior citizens four years ago to alleviate the elders’ loneliness. Kumar’s nonprofit, Forget Me Not, was regularly calling about 60 older adults in Santa Clara County each week for free. But after the shelter-in-place order, the UC Berkeley student suddenly found herself and her volunteers fielding requests from 32 states. Read More

San Francisco Medical Personnel Join NYC Coronavirus Battle; Curry Delivers Surprise Message

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of 20 UC San Francisco health care workers — 12 physicians and eight nurses — boarded a flight to New Jersey Saturday to join the battle against the coronavirus in New York City and were treated to a special shoutout from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. As they settled into their seats on the United Airlines flight, Curry appeared on the screen of the plane. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Santa Clara Officials Report 3 New Deaths, Confirmed Cases Top 1,620

SANTA CLARA — Health officials reported three new coronavirus fatalities Sunday, raising the county’s death toll to 54 — the highest number in any of the San Francisco Bay Area’s 10 counties. Over the weekend, the county reported nearly 200 new confirmed cases with the number of local residents who have tested positive since the illness was first reported in late January now standing at 1,621. Santa Clara officials did not release the latest victims ages, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred. Read More

Online Video Dating Spikes As People Seek Romantic Connection During Quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO — Social distancing has changed the dating game, but quarantine hasn’t slowed the need for romantic connections. “I did have a virtual dinner date where we cooked the same meal at the same time, and then ate together over FaceTime,” said Brianna Haag of San Francisco. Haag is describing one of her dates in quarantine. The 35-year-old San Francisco resident and Director of Account Based Marketing at Hired, Inc. has embraced virtual dating. She recently took part in League Live, which is a video dating mixer that sets up users on short dates. Read More

Groups Of San Franciscans Gather At Parks On Sunny Easter Day Despite Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — A gorgeous Easter Sunday provided a challenge for people in San Francisco trying to shelter in place in an ongoing effort to mediate the coronavirus pandemic. Dolores Park was not packed like sardines as it normally, but it wasn’t a ghost town, either. As people picnicked on the grass and strolled on the sidewalk they really did seem to make an effort to keep away from others. San Francisco police officers occasionally drove by to announce that everyone sitting on the grass in the park should go home. Read More

San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose Report Large Violent Crime Decline During Shelter-In-Place

OAKLAND — With most people staying home during the shelter-in-place, police departments in the Bay Area’s largest cities are reporting significant declines in violent crime. The shelter-in-place order first went into effect on March 17 for most of the region’s cities. Three weeks later, Oakland reported 238 violent crimes including 4 homicides, down 26% from the same time last year when the city saw 300 violent crimes with 7 homicides. San Francisco police reported a similar decline. According to SFPD Police Chief Bill Scott, violent crime declined by about 27% in the first two weeks of the shelter-in-place. Read More

California Wineries Embrace Virtual Tastings During Coronavirus Shutdown

SONOMA — In stark contrast to the normal hustle and bustle of tourists and enophiles, the grounds sit empty at California’s oldest commercial winery — the historic Buena Vista. Tasting rooms statewide shut down last month after the governor ordered businesses to close to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. So Buena Vista and other wineries that want to stay viable and connected to their customers during the pandemic are harnessing technology and platforms such as Facebook Live to offer virtual wine experiences. Read More

Online Support Helps City Lights Stave Off Financial Collapse During Coronavirus Closure

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s City Lights, one of the world’s most famous independent booksellers was in dire financial shape because of the coronavirus outbreak and asked for help. Help quickly arrived. Within days of starting a GoFundMe campaign last week seeking $300,000, the store received more than $400,000, from nearly 9,000 contributors. Read More

Blue Light Shines on Mount Davidson Cross in Easter Tribute to Pandemic Frontline Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — The annual Easter sunrise service at the historic Mount Davidson Landmark Park and Cross in San Francisco was canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place order, the first cancellation since the tradition was established in 1923. But part of the tradition, the lighting of the cross on the night before Easter, was continued Saturday into Sunday with an added twist. The cross was illuminated in blue light ” to show support for healthcare professionals and essential front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Council of Armenian Americans of Northern California said in a news release. Read More

California Officials Ponder Strategy Should Multiple Disasters Strike During Pandemic

SACRAMENTO — California has evacuation plans for earthquakes, floods, mudslides and, of course, wildfires, but what if one of those disasters occurs as the state is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak when everyone is being urged to stay home? State and local officials are trying to figure that out. “That’s something that is being looked at but it’s challenging,” said California Office of Emergency Services’ spokesman Brian Ferguson. Read More

Worshipers Tune Radios To Easter Church Services At San Jose Drive-In Theater

SAN JOSE — Instead of a feature film, church services were on the big screen at West Wind Capitol Drive-In Theater in San Jose on Sunday. With a line of cars circling around and the word of God broadcasting over the airwaves, Easter Sunday looked and sounded a little different for Southridge Church this year. Instead of filing into rows, the congregation stayed in their cars as they listened to a 15-minute ceremony. It was a bittersweet celebration For Deatra Amick. “I feel like we all miss each other a lot and it was pretty emotional because we can’t see each other anymore. And so, it was nice to see everybody but also it just brought up a lot of feelings of that we aren’t able to see each other because of the pandemic.” Read More

Surge In Domestic Violence Cases In San Francisco Since COVID-19 Stay Home Order

SAN FRANCISCO — With couples and families under stay at home orders, reports of domestic violence are up in San Francisco, according to Mayor London Breed. In the first week of shelter in place, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office saw an initial spike of 60% in clients referred to its Victim Services Division, compared to the same week, last year. The following week, there was a 33% decrease in referrals. Read More

Newsom Launches Medical SWAT Teams To Stem ‘Golden Wave’ Of Senior Care Facility Outbreaks

SAN FRANCISCO — With growing outbreaks of coronavirus in the senior care facilities across the San Francisco Bay Area and the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched SWAT teams of infectious disease experts to stem what he called a “Golden Wave” of infections among staff and elderly residents. During his daily coronavirus news conference Friday, Newsom addressed the growing concern over the outbreaks among the most vulnerable Californians to the disease. He said there were 1,224 major senior care facilities in the state with health officials monitoring outbreaks and infections at 191. Among those sites reporting coronavirus, 1,266 individuals — staffer members and residents — have tested positive for the illness. Read More

SF Scrambling To Keep Unsheltered Homeless People Healthy After COVID-19 Outbreak At Shelter

SAN FRANCISCO — One day after San Francisco announced 70 coronavirus cases at the city’s largest homeless shelter, buses were taking residents to city-secured hotels. On Saturday, MSC South looked very much like an emergency medical ward. The sheriff’s deputies outside were in full protective gear as some residents, presumably those not infected, were ferried to hotels the city has secured to isolate vulnerable populations. “We had plans to staff up hotel rooms as rapidly as we possibly can in case an outbreak occurred,” Mayor London Breed said Friday. Read More