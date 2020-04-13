SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police have shutdown an illegal nightclub hidden inside a Bayview District warehouse after surveillance video revealed large crowds entering the building in blatant violation of the city’s coronavirus shelter in place order.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Police Chief William Scott announced the weekend shutdown and the owners being given citations.

Herrera secured a civil inspection and abatement warrant from a judge on Friday. It was the first such warrant issued in San Francisco to enforce the public health order.

On Friday night, police officers stationed cars in front of the building located at at 2266 Shafter Avenue, which deterred would-be patrons arriving in cars, taxis, and ride-hailing vehicles from entering.

On Saturday, officers from SFPD’s Tactical Unit and Bayview Station executed the warrant, entered the building and seized DJ equipment, two fog machines, nine gambling machines with $670 in cash inside, two pool tables, bins of liquor, cases of beer, bar furniture, and other nightclub-related items.

“This pandemic is deadly serious, people need to treat it that way,” Herrera said. “Education is always the first step, but willfully ignoring health orders is not acceptable. We are going to use every tool at our disposal, including these types of warrants, to protect public health during this pandemic.”

The city attorney’s office recently learned that the tenant of 2266 Shafter Avenue was operating an illegal nightclub. A subsequent investigation produced a time-lapse video from April 4 to April 6, which showed more than 150 people entering and exiting the building during the early morning hours.

None practiced six feet of social distancing. During certain times, the video showed 20 to 30 cars per hour park or depart from in front of the building.

During the early morning hours of April 8, a city attorney’s office investigator watched multiple cars coming and going from the property. Loud music could be heard emanating from inside.

The observation was consistent with information obtained as part of the investigation, which showed that on two different nights in March 2020 more than 100 people a night entered and exited the building. At that time, loud music was heard and strobe lights were observed within the building when the door was opened. Security guards were also seen frisking each visitor at that time.

A witness interviewed by investigators said they heard five gunshots in rapid succession near the club at around 3:15 a.m. on March 15, and that activity on the nights of April 4 and April 5 was particularly raucous. These prior incidents are under investigation by SFPD.

“The operators of this illegal club senselessly put lives at risk in a time when our city is doing everything within our means to slow the spread of this pandemic and safeguard the health and wellbeing of the public,” Scott said in a release. “Let this case be a reminder that we will take action against those who knowingly violate the public health order and endanger the health and safety of our residents.”