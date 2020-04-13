SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Animals at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens were treated to Easter-themed treats this weekend.
The zoo, which is currently closed to the public, is still taking care of its 2,000 animal residents despite is ongoing closure during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Easter treats are an annual tradition and zoo officials said they were prepared while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
According to zoo officials, the animals are noticing the lack of visitors, and were “intrigued” when the Easter Bunny paid a visit to staff and animals alike this past week.
The Easter treats were part of a fundraising campaign to help fund the $30,000 daily cost to feed the animals.
