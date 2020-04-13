CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 32-year-old man is in custody after a hit-and-run collision injured a bicyclist in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

The collision was reported at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Ninth and Mission streets.

The bicyclist, a 47-year-old man, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The suspect fled but was eventually located and arrested, according to police. His name was not immediately released.

