SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 32-year-old man is in custody after a hit-and-run collision injured a bicyclist in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.
The collision was reported at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Ninth and Mission streets.
The bicyclist, a 47-year-old man, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The suspect fled but was eventually located and arrested, according to police. His name was not immediately released.
